Today, September 12, the Department of Pre-University Education announced the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC (Pre-University College) Supplementary exam 2022. All those students who attempted the exam can check their results via the official website karresults.nic.in and can download it too.

“Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh tweeted.

At 11.26 am today, "Out of 1,75,905 candidates appeared for the examination, 65,233 candidates passed. Pass percentage 37.08," the Minister tweeted.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link that says 'Supplementary Results announced on 12th September, 2022'. This will take you to another window

3) Key in your registration number, select your subject combination — Science, Arts, Commerce — and click on submit

4) Your results will be up on your screen

It was on August 12 that Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 started. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The morning examinations was conducted from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and from 2.15 pm and 5.30 pm, the afternoon session was conducted.