The registration for JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) 2022 Counselling started today, September 12 and it began at 10 am. Candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams can start registering for the choice-filling process. The last date to register/fill choices is September 21, till 5 pm.



Eligible candidates can apply for counselling from the official JoSAA website josaa.nic.in.

Here are the steps:



1. Visit the official JoSAA website



2. Click on the “Registration and choice filling” link on the home page



3. Login using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced credentials



4. The candidates’ details are displayed



5. After proper scrutiny, click on the ‘Submit’ tab



6. The registration is completed



After Step 6, candidates have to fill in their choices. Students are advised to lock their choices before the deadline. If not done so, the choices filled by the candidate before the deadline will be locked automatically and no more corrections will be possible.



It may be noted that JoSAA will conduct two rounds of mock rounds of seat allotment on September 18 and September 20. Candidates are advised to fill in their choices on or before September 17, in order to understand their chances of being selected.



There are 114 institutions participating in the JoSAA Counselling this year. Candidates need to make informed choices to increase their chances of getting admitted into one of the institutes.