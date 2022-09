Picture for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were announced today, September 11, by IIT Bombay.

As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022 and as many as 40712 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2022.

What are the criteria for inclusion in a rank list?

The aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.



Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks

Common rank list (CRL)

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 4.40%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 15.28%

OBC-NCL rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 4.00%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 13.89%

GEN-EWS rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 4.00%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 13.89%

SC rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 2.20%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 7.78%

ST rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 2.20%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 7.78%

Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD)

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 2.20%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 7.78%

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 2.20%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 7.78%

GEN-EWS-PwD rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 2.20%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 7.78%

SC-PwD rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 2.20%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 7.78%

ST-PwD rank list

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 2.20%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 7.78%

Preparatory course (PC) rank lists

Minimum Percentage of Marks in Each Subject: 0.83%

Minimum Percentage of Aggregate Marks: 3.89%

What are the qualifying marks?

Common rank list (CRL)

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 5

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 55

OBC-NCL rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 5

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 50

GEN-EWS rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 5

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 50

SC rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 3

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 28

ST rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 3

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 28

Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD)

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 3

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 28

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 3

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 28

GEN-EWS-PwD rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 3

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 28

SC-PwD rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 3

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 28

ST-PwD rank list

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 3

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 28

Preparatory course (PC) rank lists

Minimum Marks in Each Subject: 1

Minimum Aggregate Marks: 14