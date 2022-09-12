Polisetty Karthikeya from Andhra Pradesh bagged All India Rank (AIR) 6 in the JEE Advanced 2022 with a score of 292 out of 360. The 19-year-old is from Tenali in Guntur district. He also stood top in the General-Economically Weaker Sections (GEN-EWS) category, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Following the announcement of the results, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin counselling for admissions into IITs, NITs, IIITs and Central government-funded technical institutes from September 12 (Monday). As part of this, counselling will be conducted to fill 16,598 seats in 23 IITs of the country.

On the other hand, Palli Jalajakshi, who secured AIR 24, is the second topper in the all-India female category. Jajalakshmi, a native of Kakarapalli in Srikakulam district, also stood top in the female category in the IIT Madras zone. The 17-year-old scored 268 marks out of 360.

In the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, Dayyala John Joseph is the topper from the State.

Karthikeya expressed happiness over securing AIR-6 and exuded confidence that he would land an admission to IIT Bombay. He thanked his parents — P Koteswara Rao and Koteswari — and his teachers for their support in his achievement.

Palli Jalajakshi said, "Though I secured All India Rank-24, I am the second topper in the female category. I will definitely get a seat at IIT Bombay, which has been my dream. I thank my parents — P Govinda Rao, Vijayalakshmi — and my teachers."

A total of five students from both Telugu states secured All-India top ten ranks in the entrance exam.

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohit Reddy (AIR 2), Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha (AIR 4), Dheeraj Kurukunda (AIR 8) and Vecha Gnana Mahesh (AIR 10) are the toppers from Telangana.