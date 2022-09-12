To choose courses first or colleges? How to increase the chance of being selected? For candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced, these are the questions that weigh on them. If you too are one of the confused students, here is something that might help you.

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) is organising a FREE online, interactive open house session for JEE Advanced qualified candidates. The session is scheduled to be held on September 15, 2022, at 6 pm. It is meant to help IIT aspirants make informed choices. Students and parents from all over the world can participate in the programme through IITGN Open House webpage - https://iitgn.ac.in/openhouse/. No prior registration is required.

The event will have various sessions with the Director (Prof Amit Prashant), Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Head of Counselling, Coordinator of Student Wellbeing Initiative, current students and alumni of IITGN. Queries and doubts of students and parents regarding undergraduate education at the IITs, the academic course structure, various opportunities, activities and student life at IITGN will be addressed by the experts, as mentioned in the official press release.

“Our experience is that prospective students and parents have questions like ‘Which branch is best aligned to my interests?’, ‘What are the possibilities of pursuing my interests even if I do not get admission to a branch of my choice?’ and ‘Can I do a BTech degree in two branches simultaneously?’. The IITGN JEE Open House is our attempt to address those questions and propose suggestions so that students will have better clarity in making their choices,” explained Prof Nithin George, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN.

“It is very likely that IIT aspirant students and their parents may have many questions and confusion when they are at one of the most important junctures of their lives. With this Open House, we want to help the prospective students clear their doubts regarding various disciplines, programmes, course structures and opportunities offered at various IITs, including IIT Gandhinagar, and encourage them to make informed choices about institute, student life, and the vibrancy we built in our campus,” added Prof Sivapriya Kirubakaran, Dean of Student Affairs, IITGN, as per the press release.