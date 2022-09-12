The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh is likely to release the final answer key to the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022, as per the official schedule. The candidates can download the same from the official website aptet.apcfss.in. It may also be noted that the DSE is expected to release the AP TET 2022 results this week, most likely by September 14.

Here are the steps to follow to check the results when they are declared:

1) Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the 'APTET Result 2022' link.

3) A separate login window will appear.

4) Enter the required login credentials.

5) Enter the verification code.

6) The AP TET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

7) Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The AP TET exam is conducted for two papers — Paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is meant for Classes I to V, while Paper 2 is for Classes VI to VIII. Through the exam, teachers are recruited in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, as well as in private aided and unaided schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh.