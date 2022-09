JEE Advanced results were declared by IIT Bombay today, September 11, 2022. All applicants who took the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can view the results. Candidates who took the test can see their results at jeeadv.ac.in, the official site of JEE Advanced.

Here's the list of top five ranks as per zones:

IIT Bombay

R K Shishir | Rank 1

Pratik Sahoo | Rank 7

Mahit Gadhiwala | Rank 9

Vishal Bysani | Rank 13

Arihant Vashista | Rank 17

IIT Delhi

Mayank Motwani | Rank 5

Tanishka Kabra | Rank 16

Saksham Rathi | Rank 18

Navya | Rank 20

Harsh Kumar | Rank 21

IIT Guwahati

Abhijeet Anand | Rank 15

Shivam Sawarn | Rank 65

Aditya Ajey | Rank 188

Himanshu Shekhar | Rank 193

Parthiv Sen | Rank 195

IIT Kanpur

Kanishk Sharma | Rank 58

Atharv Moghe | Rank 170

Kanak Barfa | Rank 189

Arvind Kumar Yadav | Rank 192

Harshit Srivastava | Rank 215

IIT Bhubaneswar

Vetcha Gnana Mahesh | Rank 10

Deevyanshu Malu | Rank 11

Suryansh Srijan | Rank 51

Tanish Agarwal | Rank 57

Aditya Prakash | Rank 70

IIT Madras

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy | Rank 2

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil | Rank 3

Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha | Rank 4

Polisetty Karthikeya | Rank 6

Dheeraj Kurukunda | Rank 8