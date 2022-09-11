Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, emerged as AIR (All India Rank) Two in the recently declared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results which were out today, September 11. Last year, his brother bagged AIR 5 in JEE Advanced. Naturally, their parents are beyond happy. "Two JEE Advanced toppers from the same family, they are very happy," says Lohith.



In fact, for Lohith, his brother had been an inspiration. "He has always motivated me to be better than him," he says.



Now when it comes down to business, Lohith would study 10 to 12 hours a day "seriously" and relax by playing table tennis. Every two hours, a ten-minute break was a must, after which, he would start studying again.



When it comes to what rank he was expecting, Lohith says he was expecting to get into the top ten. "The paper was difficult, my score was good," he says. He wants to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay and become a Software Engineer.



The two solid tips the student of Narayana Group of Institutions has for any JEE aspirants of the future are as follows:



1) Try to focus on understanding the concept rather than solving several tests. Remember, JEE paper always tests your understanding of the concept



2) Don't ever neglect reading NCERT textbooks. It is very important, especially for Chemistry. Don't think these are just intermediate books. Read it more than once, for sure