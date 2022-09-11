Published: 11th September 2022
JEE Advanced 2022: List of top ten female rankers; plus, number of candidates who qualified category-wise
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the final answer key through the official website
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were announced today, September 11, by IIT Bombay.
As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022 and as many as 40712 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2022. RK Shishir is the topper among males who scored 314 out of 360 and Tanishka Kabra is the topper among females who scored 277.
Top ten female candidates and their zones:
Tanishka Kabra
Rank: 16
Zone: IIT Delhi
Palli Jalajakshi
Rank: 24
Zone: IIT Madras
Jaladhi Joshi
Rank: 32
Zone: IIT Bombay
Jahnvi Shaw
Rank: 258
Zone: IIT Bhubaneswar
Vidushi
Rank: 440
Zone: IIT Roorkee
Sneha Pareek
Rank: 447
Zone: IIT Guwahati
Pragati Agrawal
Rank: 545
Zone: IIT Kanpur
Here are some important numbers category-wise:
1) From the General category, 15111 candidates qualified and 166 PwD candidates qualified
2) From the OBC-NCL, 9205 candidates qualified and 136 PwD candidates qualified
3) From GEN-EWS category, 4979 candidates qualified and 53 PwD candidates qualified
4) From SC category, 7984 candidates qualified and 14 PwD candidates qualified
5) From ST category, 3058 candidates qualified and six PwD candidates qualified
What is the criteria for inclusion in a rank list?
The aggregate marks are calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.