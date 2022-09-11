The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results were announced today, September 11, by IIT Bombay.



As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022 and as many as 40712 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2022. RK Shishir is the topper among males who scored 314 out of 360 and Tanishka Kabra is the topper among females who scored 277.

Top ten female candidates and their zones:



Tanishka Kabra

Rank: 16

Zone: IIT Delhi

Palli Jalajakshi

Rank: 24

Zone: IIT Madras

Jaladhi Joshi

Rank: 32

Zone: IIT Bombay

Jahnvi Shaw

Rank: 258

Zone: IIT Bhubaneswar

Vidushi

Rank: 440

Zone: IIT Roorkee

Sneha Pareek

Rank: 447

Zone: IIT Guwahati

Pragati Agrawal

Rank: 545

Zone: IIT Kanpur

Here are some important numbers category-wise:

1) From the General category, 15111 candidates qualified and 166 PwD candidates qualified

2) From the OBC-NCL, 9205 candidates qualified and 136 PwD candidates qualified

3) From GEN-EWS category, 4979 candidates qualified and 53 PwD candidates qualified

4) From SC category, 7984 candidates qualified and 14 PwD candidates qualified

5) From ST category, 3058 candidates qualified and six PwD candidates qualified