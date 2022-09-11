As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022 and as many as 40712 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2022. RK Shishir is the topper among males who scored 314 out of 360 and Tanishka Kabra is the topper among females who scored 277.

Here are the top ten rankers:

Rank 1

Roll number: 1033118

Name: R K Shishir

Rank 2

Roll number: 6077384

Name: Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

Rank 3

Roll number: 6056020

Name: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

Rank 4

Roll number: 6092069

Name: Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha

Rank 5

Roll number: 2059334

Name: Mayank Motwani

Rank 6

Roll number: 6038078

Name: Polisetty Karthikeya

Rank 7

Roll number: 1099527

Name: Pratik Sahoo

Rank 8

Roll number: 6091299

Name: Dheeraj Kurukunda

Rank 9

Roll number: 1018467

Name: Mahit Gadhiwala

Rank 10

Roll number: 5044295

Name: Vetcha Gnana Mahesh

Here's how to check the JEE Advanced 2022 result

1) Go to the official website of the JEE jeeadv.ac.in

2) Enter your login details like your roll number, date of birth and phone number as mentioned on your admit card

3) Click the submit button.

4) Your result will be shown on the screen.

5) Check the result and make a copy of your mark sheet for future reference

