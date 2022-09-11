Published: 11th September 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 results are out: Here's the list of the top ten rankers
Candidates who have secured an All India Rank (AIR) will receive text messages to their registered mobile numbers. Candidates may find out more information about IIT JEE on the official website
As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022 and as many as 40712 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2022. RK Shishir is the topper among males who scored 314 out of 360 and Tanishka Kabra is the topper among females who scored 277.
Here are the top ten rankers:
Rank 1
Roll number: 1033118
Name: R K Shishir
Rank 2
Roll number: 6077384
Name: Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy
Rank 3
Roll number: 6056020
Name: Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
Rank 4
Roll number: 6092069
Name: Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha
Rank 5
Roll number: 2059334
Name: Mayank Motwani
Rank 6
Roll number: 6038078
Name: Polisetty Karthikeya
Rank 7
Roll number: 1099527
Name: Pratik Sahoo
Rank 8
Roll number: 6091299
Name: Dheeraj Kurukunda
Rank 9
Roll number: 1018467
Name: Mahit Gadhiwala
Rank 10
Roll number: 5044295
Name: Vetcha Gnana Mahesh
Here's how to check the JEE Advanced 2022 result
1) Go to the official website of the JEE jeeadv.ac.in
2) Enter your login details like your roll number, date of birth and phone number as mentioned on your admit card
3) Click the submit button.
4) Your result will be shown on the screen.
5) Check the result and make a copy of your mark sheet for future reference