For Shishir RK, who by now we all know as the JEE Advanced topper who scored 314 out of 360 and bagged All-India Rank (AIR) 1, it was all about the balance between the mind and the body.



In order to balance them both, a student of Narayana Group of Institutions, used to ensure he used to get eight hours of sleep while he was preparing for one of the toughest exams in India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results of which were announced today, September 11.



Shishir would study from 6.30 am to 8 pm and in between, used to take breaks for breakfast and lunch. He would prefer short walks and watching YouTube videos as well. "I started playing badminton and solving the Rubik's cube too," says the topper.



To ensure that his nerves of steel don't give way before the exam, he tried to get as much sleep as possible and remained calm and composed by not thinking about how much he would be scoring. "I stopped eating junk food a month before the exam because it is important to keep mental and physical stability. If I fall ill, it would be a problem," says the student.



Shishir prepared "pretty good" for all subjects but when he realised that his Physics could do with more help, he started pumping more time into this particular subject. When it comes to D-Day, he found Math to be very tough, but he managed to score well in that. "The Physics paper had moderate-level questions. I had never seen questions like that before and I had fun solving them," he shares. Chemistry paper was easy-peasy for them while Math II and Physics I proved to be quite tough.



The student says his parents kept him motivated and so did Ram sir, his Organic Chemistry teacher and Dean Nagraj.



"I am going to try and join IIT Bombay and as far as career goes, I am not thinking about jobs. I am thinking about entrepreneurship,"