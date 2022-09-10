The Tamil Talent Search Examination was introduced by the state government to encourage Tamil literature among the students of Class XI from all schools. Now, the Headmasters (HMs) from government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore have urged the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) to extend the application date of this talent search exam.

"The DGE has given the students time to apply for this exam till September 9 through the headmasters. Only 12 students from our school showed interest to apply for this exam. We could apply for nine students but were unable to apply for the remaining three students due to frequent technical glitches in the portal," a headmaster said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

She also added that a few other headmasters faced this issue just like her. Therefore, she said that if the DGE gave one more chance to the students for applying, students who have not yet applied can do so and win the benefits. The headmaster has urged the DGE to extend the application deadline by a week.

On the other hand, a teacher who teaches the Tamil subject at a government school alleged that a few headmasters and teachers did not inform the Class XI students about this exam. And as a result, many students have not applied yet.

"If Class XI students secure pass marks in this exam, they would get Rs 1,500 monthly as a scholarship," the teacher informed, as per The New Indian Express. The report adds that repeated attempts to reach the top officers of DGE were not successful.