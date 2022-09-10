This is what the advisory is about | (Pic: EdexLive)

An advisory has been issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for all medical aspirants. It can be viewed via the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The advisory cautions that aspirants of NEET PG should beware of letters of seat allotment that are being issued by ‘fake agents’ in the name of MCC or DGHS.

“MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats,” the official notification warned.

MCC also took the chance through the advisory to emphasise that the committee allots seats based on merit and choices filled via the MCC software. These can be downloaded by successful candidates via the portal.

Other points conveyed via the advisory were:

1) All registrations should be done by students and through official websites only

2) The help of agents shouldn't be enlisted for this purpose

3) No sharing passwords created for registration