Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2022 is a scholarship that is given to 550 students each year for a maximum of three years. The recipients of this scholarship receive a yearly prize of Rs 10,000.

The scholarship is aimed at encouraging and helping students from low-income families towards studying for a job-oriented diploma degree at a recognised government polytechnic. Students can register through KCMET's official website, kcmet.org.

Here are simple steps on how to apply for this grant

1) Go to the official website: kcmet.org

2) Click the link for the application for the grant

3) Fill out the registration link by selecting Class (X or XII), selecting the Board and so on.

4) Enter roll number, full name, mobile number, email and so on. Click on register

5) Download the application form for future reference

The scholarship is given to 550 students every year for a maximum of three years. The recipients receive a yearly incentive of Rs 10,000. Students who have passed their Class X/Class XII or equivalent examinations with more than 60% marks are eligible for the scholarship, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The applicant must have been accepted for a diploma programme at a government or other recognised government polytechnic institutes. Only students enrolled in their first year of study will be eligible for the grant. Till date, 11,290 students have been awarded the scholarship across India.

The list of applicants who have been shortlisted will be informed and the interview date and venue will be given to them.

Girls, children from low-income families, differently-abled children and children of military force officers will be given priority. The application form must be filled out online and the requested documents must be uploaded at the same time.

It is suggested to download the list of needed documents and keep soft copies in hand before accessing the application form.

Applications for the academic year 2022-23 are now being accepted. Please keep in mind the deadline for submissions. The deadline to submit the application for students from states other than Karnataka is September 10, 2022, that is, today.