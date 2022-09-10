The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results, tomorrow at 10 am. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2022 examination will be able to view their results at jeeadv.ac.in.

Here’s how you can check your JEE Advanced 2022 results

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2) On the main page of the website, a link for the JEE Advance 2022 results will be available, click on the link

3) Enter your login details as required

4) Submit and view your mark sheet

5) Download and take a print of this for future references

Candidates who appeared in JEE Advanced this year can view their responses by logging in to the candidate portal at https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28 of this year. Candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced were the candidates who scored top marks in JEE Mains 2022. Almost 2,50,000 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced this year and this year, these examinations were conducted by IIT Bombay.