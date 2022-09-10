“Could never afford NEET coaching fees,” says Abhimanyu Malla, a son of a daily wage labourer who qualified NEET this year. Abhimanyu’s entire family survives on fifty thousand per annum but that has not deterred him from aspiring to be a doctor. He adds, “Having no doctor in the family motivates me further to take up the challenge to be one.” As a future doctor, he resolves to provide free healthcare service to economically downtrodden communities.



Along with him, Mir Ataye Rassul, son of a retired contractual labourer happens to be another NEET qualifier this year. “I had to study for 14 - 15 hours; there is no substitute for hard work,” he says. Both the aspirants fought through dire financial setbacks and other challenges to make it through this competitive exam and Zindagi Foundation was their common thread.



What the foundation is all about

Zindagi Foundation is an educational foundation based in Odisha that has provided financially restrained NEET aspirants a shot at unlocking their dreams since 2017. It is an endeavour by educationist Ajay B Singh, who himself was once an aspirant but had to let go of the ambition due to his father’s illness and other financial setbacks.



The foundation provides students free of cost food, lodging and coaching for one year after hand-picking them via a common test. They have had high success rates consistently through the years and this year managed to get 20 out of 21 of their beneficiary students to qualify.



The foundation also managed to garner the attention of NGOs and private individuals to fund the college fees of the students; Soloni Heart Foundation of California being one of them. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha also met the students yesterday, September 8, and promised financial assistance. A student, Pradipta Sahoo, had to leave his medical seat last year after the bank refused his loan. However, according to Ajay Singh, he was guaranteed funds by the Governor this year. “Financial constraints should not pull a bright student down,” adds Mr Singh.



Only coordination

Singh also clarifies that the organisation does not run on donations and, in fact, takes no donations at all. The funds go directly to the beneficiaries and they only coordinate. As an educationist who had his individual struggles, Singh finds his passion in living through the dreams of his students. This year he also aspires to branch out the wings of his foundation to other states to enable the education of more NEET aspirants.



“The high success rate,” he says, “is a result of the hard work of the students and the narrow focus of the organisation. Constant motivation and hope of filling the gap through education has kept the aspirants going.” The pandemic in between lost the students one month and they braved through that challenge by sheer determination.



No lockdown could stop them

Singh adds, “One of the students, Nivedita, reached my place in an ambulance just so that lockdown does not slow her down. I let my students stay here at home and gave them mobile phones for assistance.”



In a world where education is run by money and privilege, Ajay B Singh stands out. He becomes an inspiration not only to his students but also others by helping make education inclusive. The students of his institution become a prime motivator for all aspirants who are hoping to cut through the fierce competition and find their edge via their dedication despite all the limitations.