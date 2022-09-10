Delhi University's (DU) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College has released only a part of the salary of its permanent teaching staff in July, as per an official notice released by it. The notice states "paucity of funds" as the reason.

The notice informs that the assistant professors at the college have suffered a pay cut of Rs 30,000 while associate professors and professors have received Rs 50,000 less in their net salaries. The college has said that it will now have a five-day week because the government is not releasing money to pay even the electricity bills, as per a PTI report.

"This is for information of all permanent teaching staff that due to paucity of funds, Rs 30,000 has been retained from Net Salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from Net Salary of Associate Professors/Professors for the month of July, 2022," the notice signed by officiating Principal Hem Chand Jain reads.

"The same will be released as and when the funds are available," the notice states further. Meanwhile, the Governing Body Chairman Sunil Kumar has written to Jain asking for an explanation, claiming that the required amount was released under "salary head" by the Department of Higher Education, as per PTI.

"When the required amount was released under salary head by the DHE, It is learnt that employees of college have been paid their salary for July after retaining Rs 50,000/- of associate professor/professor and Rs 30,000/- of assistant professor. Please clarify with whose permission you deduct this amount," Kumar wrote.

The Chairman also asked Jain to use Rs 25 crore, an amount he stated was "lying with banks" in the form of fixed deposits to distribute teachers' salaries. Jain, however, has refused to comment on the matter, as per PTI.