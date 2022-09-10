The Delhi High Court refused to change the examination date either for the Civil Service Exam (CSE) Mains or for the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) recruitment, both of which are scheduled for September 24. The court stated that it could not do so at a time when the exams are near.

The High Court gave its judgement when hearing a plea filed by a candidate who urged for the dates to be changed. The petitioner submitted that he has worked hard for the examinations and was desirous of appearing in both. But if the date for one of the two examinations is not changed, he will have to forego the opportunity to appear in one of them, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

In his plea, the petitioner claimed to be a candidate for the CSE (Mains), being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as well as a candidate for the examination for the post of Central Food Safety Officer and Technical Officer, being conducted by FSSAI.

The court observed that even though the petitioner was justified in his claim, he will have to forgo the opportunity to appear in one of the exams as the court could not direct the date to be changed on this ground. The court further said that changing the date at this belated stage will cause grave inconvenience and prejudice to other candidates.

"Even otherwise, the date of September 24, 2022, for the Civil Services (Mains) examinations was announced at least two months ago and, similarly, the date for the examination for the post of Technical Officer and Central Food Safety Officer was made known to the candidates more than a month ago," the court stated, as per PTI.



"There is no justification by the petitioner in approaching the court at this belated stage with barely three weeks left for the examinations when all arrangements for holding the examinations in a large number of centres all across the country have already been made by the respondents," Justice Rekha Palli said in an order.

"The petitioner will, therefore, have to make a choice as to which of the two examinations he wishes to appear," the order said, adding that there was no merit in the petition and dismissed it. The court decided in favour of the exam authorities opposing the plea.

The counsel appearing for the authorities claimed that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations at various centres across the country have already been made and any change in the date of examinations will lead to total administrative chaos. They further added that grave inconvenience would be caused to a large number of candidates who have already been preparing to appear in these examinations for the last many months, as per PTI.