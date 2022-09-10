The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a re-test for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 tomorrow, September 11, at various exam centres around India for applicants who were unable to take their exam owing to technical difficulties and other factors. The decision to conduct a re-test was based on individual student complaints about their experience during CUET UG 2022. For the re-test, all students were notified via their registered e-mail addresses.

Almost 14 lakh students took the exams, although some were unable to do so owing to technological difficulties. They were later given the option to retake the exam by the testing agency.

The CUET UG 2022 test was held in six phases around the country starting on July 15.

The answer key for Phases 1 through 6 was posted on Thursday and candidates can file objections via the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, till today, September 11. "The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm up to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 PM. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee," the NTA said in a notification.