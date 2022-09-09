As many as 17 students and 2 female teachers suddenly fell ill at a school located in the Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar. They were rushed to the Dankaur Primary Health Centre as their health deteriorated. The school Director blames the nearby cowshed for their health condition.

The incident took place at Swami Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, which is situated near Shri Drona gaushala in Dankaur town. The Director alleged that due to the lack of cleanliness in the nearby cowshed, a foul smell was enveloping the school. And, as a result, 19 people fell ill, as per a report by IANS.

He further alleged that the school is full of filth and a foul smell. Complaints have been made to the school committee many times in this regard but no action has been taken yet, he stated. However, Rajnikant Agarwal, Manager of the Gaushala Committee, disagreed. He informed that lumpy skin disease has been spreading among the cows in the last few days and medicine has been sprayed due to this.



"The smell lingers around for some time near the school. Special attention is paid to the cleanliness of the gaushala. The school Director should investigate how the children and the teachers had fallen ill," Agarwal said, as per IANS.

All the affected people were administered first aid at the hospital, after which they were sent home. However, due to their deteriorating health, the two female teachers were admitted to GIMS Hospital in Greater Noida.