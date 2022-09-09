On September 10, 2022, the Directorate of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh will issue the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) Seat Allotment Result 2022. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be available on 11 September to all registered applicants on the JEECUP official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Online Freeze/Float option selection for all applicants, as well as Document Verification at district Help Centers, will be accessible from September 11 to September 13, 2022, shortly after the allocation result is released. The security deposit of Rs 3000 will be made at the same time. FLOAT candidates can deposit their fees through their login, whereas FREEZE candidates can deposit their fees through their login.

How to Check the JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2022

1. Candidates can view the seat allotment results by following the easy steps outlined below.

2. Visit the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

3. Enter your login information by clicking on login details.

4. The outcome of your seat allocation will be presented on the screen.

5. Examine the outcome and save the page.

6, Make a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates may find out more information about JEECUP on their official website.