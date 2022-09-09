Allahabad University has stated that the students who protested against a fee hike had "violated protocol" after they met with two British High Commission officials. According to the varsity's spokesperson Jaya Kapoor, the Union Education Ministry, the Prayagraj district administration and the divisional commissioner have been informed about the matter.

Kapoor said that the two officials of the British High Commission met students on August 29 without informing the university administration and urged them to avail the facilities offered by the British government. "They also met some students protesting the fee hike in the university," she said on September 9, as per a PTI report.

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh Samrat, one of the protesting students, stated, "On August 29, a former President of the Student Union had brought two officials of the British High Commission to meet the protesters. Richard Barlow, Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission, and Bhavana Vij, Senior Political Advisor, met the students and inquired about their problems."

The student additionally said that both the officials motivated the students to participate in the competitions organised by the British High Commission and informed them that the winner would be made the High Commissioner for a day. However, Allahabad University was not happy with these proceedings.

When asked about the matter, Jaya Kapoor said, "We came to know from newspapers that two officials from the British High Commission, along with a former president of the student union, had come to the university. The people of the British High Commission neither contacted the university administration nor took any permission," as per PTI.

"His status is that of a diplomat and he should have met the Vice-Chancellor. He did not adhere to the protocol and directly met the students. We have informed our ministry (Education Ministry), the district administration and the divisional commissioner about this," she added.

A group of students under the banner of 'Chhatrasangh Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti' are protesting against the fee hike at Allahabad University. They allege that the university has increased the UG course fees by almost 400 times, as per PTI.