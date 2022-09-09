The NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) will be conducting the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) this year on December 4, 2022. This examination will be held via a computer-based platform in various centres across the country.

The details such as eligibility criteria, fee structure, examination scheme, and other specifics will be available on the official website (https://nbe.edu.in) of the NBEMS from today, September 9. Applicants can visit the official website and access the details and important dates regarding the examination.

The submission of the online application form begins today September 9, from 3 pm onwards to September 29, 11:55 pm.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 4 this year and the results are to be released by December 29.

FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduation Examination) is an Indian medical licensing test. FMGE is a screening test for Indian students who have studied MBBS in another country. FMGE exam is also applicable for Indians living abroad. FMGE is a medical licensing exam, not an admission exam. This exam is conducted twice every year and this year, the first examinations were held in the month of June and the results were declared online on July 2.