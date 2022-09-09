The results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday, September 9.

The first edition of the CUET UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar tweeted on September 9 at 9.52 am.

"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," he added.

The CUET UG 2022, which began on July 15 with Phase I, continued till Phase VI and ended on August 30. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET UG 2022. The exam was a computer-based test comprising three sections — Section I for language proficiency, Section II for subject-related knowledge and Section III for general knowledge.

Additionally, the exam had negative markings and one mark was deducted for each wrong answer.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET UG for the academic session of 2022-23. Technical glitches, last-minute exam centres changes, late issue of admit cards and last-minute cancellation of exams were a few issues students faced while appearing for the exam.