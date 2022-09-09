The students and the faculty at Bangalore University (BU), Jnanabharathi campus staged protests on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8 against the construction of a new Ganesha temple inside the university in replacement of an old one being demolished due to road widening work, Stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The Bangalore University Teachers Council had written to the higher officers of the university stating that a Ganesha temple was being run by private authorities inside the campus and the annual reports of the university had no record of the hundi money collected by the temple. They have claimed that the temple is not audited by BU and is being run unofficially.

One of the faculty members Tilak DM said, “Even the current temple which was getting demolished was illegal and had no association with BU, it was being run by unauthorised people, BU is not responsible for salaries of mandir priests or the hundi money.”

The Student’s Association member Sathish GK said, the temple was being demolished due to road widening work in the area and a new temple was being built in a different area replacing the old one. He also said the area was barricaded and policemen were appointed to ensure smooth working.

The students protested that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have no right to give permission for building a temple inside the university. However, one of the faculty members said that permission to demolish the old temple and to build a newer one in place was given by the previous Vice-Chancellor.

Tilak said, no authorised letter was provided to the university for starting the construction process of the new temple in that area, neither details of the exact area, size of the land and so on had been suggested. The university did not allot the land and BBMP decided on its own, he added.

A student complained that the infrastructure of the campus was not great, they did not need a new temple, authorised laboratories would be more helpful for them.

Students and faculties involved in the protest were allegedly called ‘mischiefs’ by the BBMP officials. The teachers' council demanded suspension of the officers who insulted the faculty and also the engineers for carrying out unauthorised work on the university campus.