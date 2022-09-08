Finally, aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 can breathe a sigh of relief as the results for the exam were announced on September 7. This year, over 18 lakh candidates appeared in the exam which was held on July 17, which is the highest number in recent years, as media reports suggested.

With this exam being such a big deal for medical students, how have they fared in this year’s results? Additionally, what has been the trend with the cut-offs for the exam in the past few years?

What is the NEET cut-off this year? How different is it compared to the last three years?

A declining pattern could be observed in this year’s cut-off marks across different categories. The NEET cut-off for General/unreserved students this year was 715-117 marks, whereas, last year it was 720-138. Reports pointed out that the cut-off for this year has actually been the lowest it has been for the past three years. The cut-off for the General category was even higher in 2019 at 720-147.

Additionally, candidates belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities had to score 116-93 marks this year to qualify for the entrance exam whereas last year the same was 137-108. Similar to the cut-off for the general category, the cut-off for these categories was even higher at 146-113 in 2019.

How many candidates registered and qualified for the exam?

Interestingly, the number of people who registered for the exam this year saw an uptick from last year. This year, 18,72,343 candidates registered and 9,93,069 of those who appeared, qualified for the exam. Meanwhile, last year 16,14,777 registered for the exam and 8,70,074 of those who appeared, qualified for the exam.

For the last two years, more female candidates have registered and appeared for the exam compared to male candidates. However, there was a slight dip observed in the number of transgender candidates who registered for the exam as opposed to 2021.

How have different genders fared in the toppers list? What was the scenario last year?

In 2021, more than half of the successful candidates were women (56.8 per cent), according to results which were declared by the NTA. The same trend followed this year as well with women candidates making up 56.7 per cent of those who qualified successfully in the exam. In fact, there are 18 female candidates in the list of the top 50, including the all-India topper — Tanishka from Rajasthan who scored 715 marks. She has become the first-ever candidate to top NEET from the OBC-Non Creamy Layer category.

However, this year, male candidates have scored more top ranks than their female counterparts — 32 male candidates made an appearance in the list of the top 50.

Which state has the maximum number of toppers?

The maximum number of candidates who qualified for the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1,17,316), followed by Maharashtra (1,13,812) and Rajasthan (82,548).

Additionally, among the top 50 candidates who appeared and qualified for the exam, nine belong to Karnataka, followed by Gujarat and Delhi with five candidates each. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal had four toppers each whereas there were three toppers each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana on the other hand had two toppers each. Lastly, Punjab, Jammu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala had one topper each.

How to check NEET UG results?

1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the View NEET-UG 2022 - Result

3. When on the login page, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

4. Your NEET UG scorecard and result will be displayed

5. Check the details thoroughly and download your scorecard