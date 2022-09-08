Willing to study abroad? In the US, maybe? Then, here's something that might interest you! The US Mission in India has issued a record-breaking 82,000 student visas in 2022 till date. It has been reported that Indian students have received more US student visas than any other country.



Charge d’Affaires (CDA) Patricia Lacina hailed the US Mission in India’s achievement. “We are happy to see so many students were able to receive visas and reach their universities after the delays caused in previous years by the COVID-19 pandemic. We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, more than in any previous year," she said, as stated in the official press release by the CDA.



"Students seeking assistance about studying in the United States should download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. At the click of a button, the app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States," she added.



Meanwhile, Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin expressed, “We are thrilled to have done our part to help Indian students pursue a top-notch education. Hopefully, there are a lot of happy students and parents out there. International student mobility is central to US diplomacy, and nowhere is the contribution of students bigger than in India. Here’s wishing this year’s group of students the best of luck in their studies!”



"Indian students comprise nearly 20 per cent of all international students studying in the United States, with the Open Doors report in 2021 showing there were 167,582 students from India in the 2020-2021 academic year," the press release mentions. It also says that international students were welcomed in US higher-education institutions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, online and hybrid learning modes were also offered.



It has been reported that the US Embassy in New Delhi along with the four Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritised the processing of student visa applications from May to August to ensure that as many qualified students as possible made it to their programmes of study in time for scheduled start dates.



What is the US Mission in India?

"The mission of the United States Embassy is to advance the interests of the United States and to serve and protect US citizens in India," states the official website. To learn more about visa applications and other details, check out https://in.usembassy.gov.