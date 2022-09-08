Published: 08th September 2022
NEET UG 2022 results are out: Meet the top ten rankers of the medical entrance exam
About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday, September 7, late at night, declared the results of NEET with Rajasthan's Tanishka bagging the top rank among more than 9.93 lakh candidates who cleared the medical entrance exam, stated a report in PTI.
Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third position respectively.
Here are details of the top ten rankers:
Rank 1
TANISHKA | Roll number 3905190306
Female, OBC-NCL Category
Marks: 715
Percentile: 99.9997733
State: Rajasthan
Rank 2
VATSA ASHISH BATRA | Roll number: 2001350019
Male, General Category
Marks: 715
Percentile: 99.9997733
State: Delhi NCT
Rank 3
HRISHIKESH NAGBHUSHAN GANGULE | Roll number: 2712130298
Male, General Category
Marks: 715
Percentile: 99.9997733
State: Karnataka
Rank 4
RUCHA PAWASHE | Roll number: 2701140052
Female, OBC-NCL Category
Marks: 715
Percentile: 99.9997733
State: Karnataka
Rank 5
ERRABELLY SIDHARTH RAO | Roll number: 4204010052
Male, General Category
Marks: 711
Percentile: 99.9997166
State: Telangana
Rank 6
RISHI VINAY BALSE | Roll number: 3110320171
Male, General Category
Marks: 710
Percentile: 99.9992066
State: Maharashtra
Rank 7
ARPIT NARANG | Roll number: 1601050034
Male, General Category
Marks: 710
Percentile: 99.9992066
State: Punjab
Rank 8
KRISHNA S R | Roll number: 4122020826
Male, General Category
Marks: 710
Percentile: 99.9992066
State: Karnataka
Rank 9
ZEEL VIPUL VYAS | Roll number: 2209040165
Female, General Category
Marks: 710
Percentile: 99.9992066
State: Gujarat
Rank 10
HAZIQ PARVEEZ LONE | Roll number: 2508010476
Male, General Category
Marks: 710
Percentile: 99.9992066
State: Jammu & Kashmir
Over 17.64 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, stated a report in PTI.
The maximum number of candidates who have qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).
The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.