The National Testing Agency on Wednesday, September 7, late at night, declared the results of NEET with Rajasthan's Tanishka bagging the top rank among more than 9.93 lakh candidates who cleared the medical entrance exam, stated a report in PTI.

Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third position respectively.



Here are details of the top ten rankers:

Rank 1

TANISHKA | Roll number 3905190306

Female, OBC-NCL Category

Marks: 715

Percentile: 99.9997733

State: Rajasthan

Rank 2

VATSA ASHISH BATRA | Roll number: 2001350019

Male, General Category

Marks: 715

Percentile: 99.9997733

State: Delhi NCT

Rank 3

HRISHIKESH NAGBHUSHAN GANGULE | Roll number: 2712130298

Male, General Category

Marks: 715

Percentile: 99.9997733

State: Karnataka



Rank 4

RUCHA PAWASHE | Roll number: 2701140052

Female, OBC-NCL Category

Marks: 715

Percentile: 99.9997733

State: Karnataka



Rank 5

ERRABELLY SIDHARTH RAO | Roll number: 4204010052

Male, General Category

Marks: 711

Percentile: 99.9997166

State: Telangana



Rank 6

RISHI VINAY BALSE | Roll number: 3110320171

Male, General Category

Marks: 710

Percentile: 99.9992066

State: Maharashtra

Rank 7

ARPIT NARANG | Roll number: 1601050034

Male, General Category

Marks: 710

Percentile: 99.9992066

State: Punjab



Rank 8

KRISHNA S R | Roll number: 4122020826

Male, General Category

Marks: 710

Percentile: 99.9992066

State: Karnataka

Rank 9

ZEEL VIPUL VYAS | Roll number: 2209040165

Female, General Category

Marks: 710

Percentile: 99.9992066

State: Gujarat

Rank 10

HAZIQ PARVEEZ LONE | Roll number: 2508010476

Male, General Category

Marks: 710

Percentile: 99.9992066

State: Jammu & Kashmir

Over 17.64 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, stated a report in PTI.

The maximum number of candidates who have qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.