Results of the Class XII Supplementary test for the 2nd PUC (Pre-University College), as issued by the Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board, are now available online. The students who have appeared for this examination can access the results by visiting karresults.nic.in. The steps listed below can be used to check the results of candidates who took the 2nd PUC supplemental test.

Follow these steps for more:

1) Go to the official website Karnataka Pre-University Examination board karresults.nic.in

2) Enter the necessary login credentials: registration number of the student with the subject combination

3) The results will be displayed on the screen once you click submit

4) You can download the results or take a printout for future reference

The Karnataka supplementary exam for 2nd PUC was held from August 12 to August 23 of this year. This supplementary exam was held for the students who did not clear the Karnataka PUC examination, in which, a total of 61.88% of students had cleared the examination.