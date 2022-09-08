"JNU is first in academics, first in research and first in nationalism and in paying our tributes to freedom fighters, unsung heroes of this great nation," stated Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Thursday, September 8. She was speaking at an event of the varsity.

The VC affirmed that JNU was committed to PM Modi's vision of setting all Indians on the path to development and nationalism. "On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, JNU reaffirms its commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's paradigm shift. This paradigm shift has been in setting all the Indians towards development and nationalism — a vision with a mission," she said, according to a report by PTI.

VC Pandit was addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of building a Tribute Wall in the varsity to commemorate the unsung heroes of the Indian Independence. The wall is being built in collaboration with Chakra Foundation.



The proposed wall is set to be 60-foot-long and seven-foot-high. It will have the names of 1,040 freedom fighters inscribed on granite stones with QR (Quick Response) codes. People can go to the Chakra app and scan the code to read about a freedom fighter.

"Through the Tribute Wall, we join tradition with modernity; a forgotten history into living memory. We, the people, who have taken our freedom for granted should remember the great heroes. Please rededicate yourself to the nation in the spirit of these unsung heroes," Pandit said, as noted by PTI.

It was reported that the VC's speech was greeted with slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" from students in the audience. The event was also attended by Puducherry Assembly Speaker Embalam R Selvam, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Founder of Chakra Foundation, Chakra Rajasekar.

"This initiative of putting up the Tribute Wall will inspire the young generation. This will create an impact on the youth who don't know about freedom fighters," R Selvam said.