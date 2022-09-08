The JEE Advanced results as well as the answer key will be released on the JEE Advanced website https://jeeadv.ac.in on Sunday, September 11, 2022 (10:00 IST), according to their official website. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year can check their results and access the final answer key on the website this Sunday.

How to download the answer key and view your results?

Visit the JEE Advanced official website

On the homepage, there will be a link available for checking the JEE Advanced results as well as the final answer key once the results are out

Enter the login details with the registration number, date of birth and mobile number as mentioned on the admit card and click submit

You can view the results and the answer key which will be displayed on the screen

The mark sheet can be downloaded and printed for future references

Candidates who appeared in JEE Advanced this year can view their responses by logging in to the candidate portal at https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28 of this year. Candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced were the candidates who scored top marks in JEE Mains 2022. Almost 2,50,000 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced this year and this year, these examinations were conducted by IIT Bombay.