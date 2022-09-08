The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the Class X results for the compartment examinations which were held across the country from August 23 to August 29 this year.

After the results are released, the students who appeared for the examination can access their mark sheets via https://results.cbse.nic.in and https://cbse.gov.in.

The results will also be available in the DigiLocker application.

Here are the steps to follow once the marks are published on the website:

1) Go to one of these websites: https://results.cbse.nic.in/ or https://cbse.gov.in/

2) Once the webpage opens, click on “Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class X) Results 2022”

3) A new webpage will open. Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID as mentioned in your admit card

4) Click on submit and you will be able to view your results on the screen

5) A printout or a copy of the mark sheet may to taken for future reference