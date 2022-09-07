The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) counselling phase one began yesterday and as many as 11,078 engineering seats were found to be vacant. To be specific, 60,208 seats out of the total 71,286 available seats were taken.

As many as 12,987 students who gave their online options for the selection of colleges couldn't be given seats as per their college choice.

A communique stated that 32 engineering colleges (Osmania University plus 31 private colleges) secured 100 per cent admissions and all of their seats were filled on Tuesday, September 6.

Apart from this, 4,943 students from the economically weaker sections (EWS) were able to secure admissions via reservations.

When it comes to percentages and seats, 84.99 per cent of the seats in the 16 universities have been filled, meaning from 4,845 seats available, 4,118 have been filled and 727 are vacant. In private universities, 77.94 per cent of the seats have been filled, which means, out of the 1,460 seats, 322 are vacant.

When it comes to the 158 private colleges, 84.56 per cent of the seats have been filed. which means, out of the total 64,981 seats, 10,029 are vacant.