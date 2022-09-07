On September 6, 2022, the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Thiruvananthapuram, issued a notification regarding the verification of profiles of candidates. The notification read, "Candidates may verify the details such as Name, NEET-PG Roll Number, NEET-PG Score, NEET-PG Rank, Communal Special reservations Nativity/Minority/NRI claims allowed."

"The provisional details of candidates who have applied for admission to Post Graduate Medical (Degree/Diploma) Courses, 2022 in the State Quota seats in Government Medical Colleges and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, and to the entire seats including Minority Quota and NRI Quota seats available in Private Self-Financing Medical Colleges in Kerala are published herewith on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations," the notification read.

Here's how you verify and make corrections if needed

1. Visit the official website - www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Select PGMedical 2022, Candidate Portal.

3. Enter Application Number and Password.

4. Your profile will be displayed.

5. Check your details and documents thoroughly.

If there are any defects in the application

6. On the homepage select Memo Details.

7. Check the defects.

8. Reupload the corrected documents/certificates.

The deadline for submitting the supporting documents is September 16 until 5 pm. Before this deadline, candidates are instructed to upload "the required documents/certificates to correct the defects through the link provided"

As per reports, the selection is for the 435 seats in Kerala's State Quota. This includes 427 seats at the medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Mancheri, Kozhikode and Kannur, as well as 8 seats at the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre.