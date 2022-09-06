Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students in the second semester from Mangalore University were given the wrong question papers.



Students received question papers with questions from their first-semester syllabus which led to the cancellation of the three-hour exam by the varsity. The students observed that the question paper provided to them on Monday, September 5, had questions from the first-semester syllabus hence, they informed the invigilators.



"Only the title of the question paper was correct and the questions were all from the first-semester syllabus," said a student.



Meanwhile, Mangalore University's Vice-Chancellor Prof PS Yadapadithaya has issued a notice to the BBA Board of Examiners. Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) Prof PL Dharma said that each board is responsible to prepare the question papers and print them.



"They have set the second-semester question paper after seeing the first-semester syllabus. The board of examiners have to prepare the papers, verify and seal it. We will inquire about it and we have summoned them seeking their response. We will conduct a re-examination and the expenses for the re-exam has to be borne by the board of examiners. Both the board and the examiners are individually and jointly responsible. We will write to the concerned institution of the examiner and there will be a remark. The Syndicate will decide whether the officers at fault should bear the expenses or impose a penalty. This is the first time a board has made such a blunder," he said.



Meanwhile, Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has demanded the suspension of examiners at fault. "The students who came prepared for the exam had put in a lot of hard work. We condemn the varsity playing with the academic future of the students," State ABVP Secretary Manikanta Kalasa said in a release.