The deadline for BEd admission in government colleges of Tamil Nadu has ended, but the process is yet to start. Sources said the higher education department is waiting for all State universities to declare the results, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an assistant professor from a BEd college said, "As many as 22 BEd government and aided colleges are functioning across the state. The Lady Willingdon Institute of Advanced Study in Education at Chennai is entrusted to announce the admission date and conduct the counselling. As per the schedule, first-year BEd courses should begin in August. But the process is delayed."

The principal of a government BEd college told TNIE, "Daily, about 10 to 15 students come to the college for inquiring about BEd admission and we do not have an answer for them."

Speaking to TNIE, College Principal of Lady Willingdon, MS Thillai Nayaki, said the department is waiting for the Madurai Kamaraj University to publish their UG final semester results. She added that as per the norm, BEd admission can only start after the UG results of all universities in the State are out.