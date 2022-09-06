The National Medical Commission (NMC) has now allowed students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine to move to other universities in different countries. The mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered by the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs. However, the degree will be given by the parent Ukrainian university, the Commission announced, in its public notice, as stated in a report by IANS.

"The Commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine, provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled," the Commission said, in a statement, as per IANS. The statement further added it was intimated that the academic mobility programme is a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on September 5, took up the matter of Ukraine-return students and them continuing their medical education in India. The Solicitor General requested to take up the matter by next week, as mentioned in a tweet by LiveLaw, and therefore, the Supreme Court adjourned the matter to September 15.

The struggle so far…

Ukraine-return students have been suffering for a very long time because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which forced them to return to India and has prevented them from going back. As a result of this, they were unable to pursue their medical education and training. And they have been demanding to be accommodated in Indian medical colleges since.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year asked the NMC to chalk out some measures to help these students to complete their courses and training. But the NMC failed to do so. However, it stated that accommodating them in Indian colleges was not possible.

The students resorted to protesting against this. A hunger strike was staged by many students at Jantar Mantar last month. And then on August 3, a recommendation was submitted to the Lok Sabha by the standing committee of External Affairs, which mentioned that students should be accommodated in the Indian colleges in view of their situation.

But there have been no updates on the same. Students and parents are hoping for a favourable judgement.