The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam, has announced that it will soon release the results of the exam. As per the NTA's schedule, the results are expected to be out tomorrow, September 7, at 12 noon.

Once the results are declared, candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam will be able to check them on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has already released the NEET UG 2022 answer key and OMR sheets on neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key was released on August 31, as per schedule. Therefore, following this, the NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2022 results within a week's time, stated a report by ZEE News.

Additionally, the NEET UG re-exam is being held on Sunday, September 4, 2022 for some centres. The re-exam is being held for those female candidates who were asked to remove their innerwear before entering the exam centres. The exam will be held in Kollam, Kerala, where the incident created uproar, and in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where candidates were also reported as affected.

But the NTA has not announced any changes in the result declaration timeline due to this re-exam.

As per reports, more than 18 lakh candidates are waiting for results to be declared. Once the results are declared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG Counselling schedule.