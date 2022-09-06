On September 6, 2022, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala released the results and rank list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022. Candidates can now check and download their KEAM rank list online for Engineering and Medical exams on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

This year, Ernakulam district was on top, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check KMAT 2022 results

1. Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in



2. Click on KMAT 2022 candidate portal (session 2) on the homepage



3. Select the results option



4. Enter the required credentials



5. The results will appear on your screen



6. Check your name in the provisional merit list using your roll number and name



7. Download for further use

As per a report by The Indian Express, among the 77,005 candidates who appeared for the exam, 36,766 were female candidates and 40,239 were male candidates. Out of the total candidates, 50,858 were featured in the KEAM rank list. Out of the 50,858 candidates, 24,834 were female and 26,024 were male candidates.

Out of the top 100 candidates, 19 were female candidates and 81 were male candidates. Also, 89 candidates appeared for this exam for the first time whereas 11 appeared for the second time.

Moreover, candidates who are featured in the merit list of the exam will now be able to appear for the counselling process. Also, the rank list is prepared by giving equal weightage to marks obtained in the KEAM entrance test and Class XII.