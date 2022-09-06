The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting applications for its Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) for college and university students. Those students who are interested can visit the national scholarship portal — scholarships.gov.in — to apply for the same.

According to a notification released by the Board, the last date for submission of the online application form for renewal and for applying for fresh scholarship is October 31. "All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions else the application would be treated as invalid," the notice read.

Interested students can follow these steps to apply for the scholarship scheme:

1. Visit the national scholarship portal — scholarships.gov.in.

2. On the homepage of the website, login by entering your required credentials.

3. Fill in the form for the scholarship scheme with all the necessary details.

4. Ensure that there are no factual errors and submit the application.

5. Download the application and save it for future reference.

Documents and personal information like bank details, Aadhaar card number, parental income certificate, valid mobile number, e-mail ID and other certificates will be needed at the time of filling the application.