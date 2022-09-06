Today, September 6, is the day candidates of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) will find out which colleges they will be admitted to. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAMCET Phase 1 seat allotment result today, September 6, 2022, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the results at — sche.ap.gov.in. The candidates will be allotted seats based on the marks scored in the AP EAMCET entrance exam.

How to check the results?

1. Visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage, select the link provided to download the AP EAMCET First Seat Allotment letter 2022

3. Enter the required details, namely, registration number, login ID and password

4. Download it for further use

But what is the process for seat allotment? The process, which is done via online mode, has only one round of counselling. Eligible candidates need to register for the AP EAMCET Counselling via online mode followed by filling in their preferred choices of colleges in order to apply for the seat allotment process.

Candidates who will be allotted seats through the AP EAMCET exam have to report to the concerned institute regarding the confirmation of seats and completion of the admission process.

Moreover, the candidates who are shortlisted for the Phase 1 seat allotment are eligible for the AP EAPCET choice filling and locking process. Candidates will have to select their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference.