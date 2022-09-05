The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has declared the KMAT 2022 session 2 results online. The results, which were announced in the form of a merit list, is now available for candidates to check their score cards on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

As stated in a report by The Indian Express, KMAT 2022 session 2 exam was held on August 28 for admission to MBA programmes offered by universities and their affiliated colleges in the state of Kerala.

Steps to check KMAT 2022 results

1. Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on KMAT 2022 candidate portal (session 2) on the homepage.

3. Select the results option.

4. Enter the required credentials.

5. The results will appear on your screen.

6. Check your name in the provisional merit list through roll number and name.

7. Download for further use.

The KMAT exam was conducted via online mode at designated test centres across the state. And the shortlisted candidates will be called for further rounds of the admission process, which will be notified on the official website.

Moreover, KMAT is a state-level entrance examination which was conducted in two different sessions by Kerala University. The examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission in various management courses at various institutions across the state of Kerala.