Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) fresher students are unhappy with the Karnataka High Court’s judgment granting relief to the petitioners against Karnataka Examination Authority’s (KEA) decision to not consider PU marks for the final KCET score. With the judgement going in favour of repeat students, the freshers might consider dropping out this year.

Many freshers are now confused and disappointed about their ranks as recalculation will cause their ranks to dip. Yashwant K, a fresher, said all of their hard work is in vain and they are worried about their future. He said he is extremely worried about the re-ranking and is confused about whether to drop out or not.

The students are also worried that if many drop out this year, the number of repeaters next year will be huge. Piyush Sahoo, another fresher, said it was not possible for him to take a drop year, and he plans to seek admission on the basis of the new ranks.

KEA's Executive director Ramya S said they will be formulating a plan for re-ranking and also expected initiation of counselling processes soon, after going through the court’s order.