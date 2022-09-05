Tomorrow, September 6, the National Testing Agency is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 answer keys. Those candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the answer key from the official websites – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

A senior NTA official told The Indian Express that the answer keys will be released on September 6 and the results are expected to be declared on September 13 or 14. Further, the exams for 103 candidates from Jharkhand, whose exam on August 30 was cancelled, are likely to be held on September 8, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Here's how to check the answer key

1. Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.

2. Select 'Answer key for CUET (UG) 2022'.

3. Enter the required credentials like date of birth, application number and so on.

4. Choose the respective paper for which you want the answer key.

5. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Students will be given a chance by the NTA to raise objections to the answer key. Following this, the final answer key will be released based on the objections. The results will mostly be out on September 13 or 14. The CUET UG 2022, which began on July 15 with Phase I, continued till Phase VI and ended on August 30. More than 14.9 lakh students registered for CUET UG 2022. The exam was a computer-based test comprising three sections — Section I for language proficiency, Section II for subject-related knowledge and Section III for general knowledge. Additionally, the exam had negative markings and one mark was deducted for each wrong answer.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET UG for the academic session of 2022-23. Technical glitches, last-minute exam centres changes, late issue of admit cards and last-minute cancellation of exams were a few issues students faced while appearing for the exam.