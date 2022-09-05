Examinations for Classes V and VIII in all government schools, government-recognised, non-government and aided schools in Madhya Pradesh will be based on the Board pattern, State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday, September 4, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

"With the objective of ensuring quality of education of the children, the internal assessment will also be ensured regularly in these schools," the MP CM said while delivering an address in Bhopal at the training programme of teachers newly appointed by the department of school education and the department of tribal affairs.

"Guru is paramount to us, the state government would leave no stone unturned to maintain the honour and respect of the teachers. Teachers are responsible for the full development of the talents of the students. Teachers are not servants, they are the Gurus who shape the future of children. It is the result of their guidance and the education given by them that the individual becomes capable of guiding the society," the CM maintained.

The CM added that imparting knowledge, skills and values of citizenship are the main objectives of education. It is the duty of the parents along with the teacher to transfer the accumulated knowledge to the next generation.

Adequate provision has been made under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for skill education. It is most important to give the values of citizenship to the students. He said that it is necessary to give education to the students in their language. This gives expression to their natural talents. We also have to work towards freeing children from the fear of English, he said.

Arrangements are being made to start medical studies in the Hindi language in the state. "Be sure to talk to the parents about the weaknesses and expectations of the children," he maintained.