The counselling schedule for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) will start on September 6, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the counselling dates. Selected candidates can find the full schedule and the registration link via the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

How can you apply?

1. Go to the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in

2. On the homepage, select the registration link option

3. Login with the required credentials

4. After logging in, enter the asked details

5. Pay the fee

6. After registration, download the registration form for further use

Who can participate in the counselling process? Those candidates who have completed their AP ECET counselling registration before September 9 can participate in the counselling process. The candidates must secure a minimum of 25 per cent aggregate marks to be eligible to participate in the counselling.

What is the process? The counselling process will be followed by several rounds such as registration, choice filling, allotment of seats and reporting.

On behalf of APSCHE, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the APECET 2022 entrance exam. The exam is a gateway for diploma holders of Engineering Technology/Pharmacy and BSc graduates seeking admission under the lateral entry scheme to the second year of BE/BTech/ BPharmacy programmes offered at universities and AICTE/PCI-approved institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.