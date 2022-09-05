Here are the important dates for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or AIIMS INI CET 2023. AIIMS released the exam date and notification details on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

The exam AIIMS INI CET 2023 for admission to PG courses for January 2023 session will be conducted on November 13, 2022 and the application process for the same starts today September 5, 2022.

Important dates regarding AIIMS INI CET 2023:

September 5, 2022: Applications open

September 26, 2022: The last date to apply

November 7, 2022: Release of admit cards

November 13, 2022: Exam date

Who can apply?

While there is no age limit to apply, candidates should have an MBBS/BDS degree from a recognised institute to apply for AIIMS INI CET 2023.

INI CET exam is conducted by AIIMS, Delhi from 9 am to 12 noon in exam centres all over India for PG courses [MD/MS/MCh(six years)/DM(six years)/MDS] of AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and SCTIMST Trivandrum along with other AIIMS.

Interested candidates are directed to fill out the application forms with the required details and upload scanned documents when asked. Additionally, scanned copies of photographs, signatures and educational certificates must be kept ready prior to applying for INI CET 2023.