The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written a letter to Union Health Minister on August 30 seeking an expedition of the counselling process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022. The letter read, "...we will be forced to protest against such disrespect and dishonour towards medical education."

When EdexLive spoke to Dr Kulsaurabh Kaushik, General Secretary of FORDA, he said that it's been three months since the results have been announced and the counselling has not begun. Students are suffering because of this delay, he added.

As per the letter, the association said, "...academic session is already delayed by four-five months, delaying it any further is highly unfavourable not only for medical graduates, but also for the health system of the nation."

When asked if there was any response from the officials regarding counselling, the General Secretary said, "There is unofficial information that it may start from September 17 or 19."

Moreover, the General Secretary added that, "There seems to be no scope for protest as we are hopeful about the commencement of counselling. But if there is any further delay in the counselling process, then we have to take some measures," he added.

To recall, NEET counselling was scheduled to begin on September 1 but was postponed by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) citing the reason that National Medical Commission (NMC) is issuing LoPs for the current academic year. It also added that the process is rescheduled in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates.