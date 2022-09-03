The Osmania University (OU) has declared the results of the Undergraduate Choice Based Credit System (UG-CBCS) Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses. This includes Regular Semesters 2, 4 and 6 results along with the results of all semesters backlog examinations. These results were declared late in the night on Saturday, September 3, 2022.



All those students who have attempted these exams can visit the official website of the Osmania University, which is www.osmania.ac.in, to check the results. If not, the students can directly visit the ‘Examination Results’ section of the university. Here’s the link: http://www.ouexams.in/.

Follow these steps to check your results:



1) Visit osmania.ac.in

2) Select the option 'Examination Results' on the homepage. If you are using the phone to check the results, you'll have to scroll down a little. Once you click on 'Examination Results', you'll be taken to a new page

3) Click on the examination that you have attempted

4) Key in your hall ticket number and click on submit

5) Your results will be up on your screen. Take a printout for future reference



The Examination Branch of Osmania University has declared the results for these courses. These courses are governed under the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) model. These exams were conducted in the months of July and August 2022, declared a communique from the state-run university.



If you are unable to access the websites, don't fret. This is due to the fact that the university website must be facing heavy traffic. Students are advised to wait patiently and keep refreshing the page until they can see the results.



Osmania University is a premier institution in Hyderabad. It offers a wide range of UG and PG courses. It must be taken into notice that the admission process for some of its courses is ongoing and for some, it is coming up. Interested students can visit the official website for more details on the courses and schedules.