The National Medical Commission (NMC) has brought out a notification that 371 new medical seats have been added in private colleges, deemed universities and also government colleges across India on September 1. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) tweeted about it on September 2.

As per the first MCC tweet, only the data regarding the private colleges was updated by NMC. However, the tweet assured that the information about the government college seats would be updated soon.

And after the data was updated on the night of September 2, MCC reported the details in another tweet. According to the list,199 seats out of the total 371 seats belong to private colleges and the rest to government colleges.

The notice concerns NEET PG aspirants, as NEET PG Counselling is set to begin soon. It must be noted that the counselling was postponed due to NMC issuing LoPs (Letters of Permission) for increasing the number of seats. The issuing process will be completed by September 15, the MCC notice says.

Here is the list of the increased seats along with the course details for private colleges:

Medicine - 44 seats

Surgery - 42 seats

Radiology - 8 seats

Dermatology - 13 seats

Emergency med - 23 seats

Orthopaedic - 32 seats

Paediatrics - 37 seats

For the list of seats added in government colleges, candidates are advised to visit the MCC website or Twitter page (@Counselling_2022). Concerned candidates are also advised to wait till the LoP issuing process is completed.